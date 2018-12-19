Smriti Irani’s summons in defamation case cancelled, no relief for Sanjay Nirupam

The Delhi High Court Wednesday quashed the summons issued against Union minister Smriti Irani in a defamation complaint filed against her by Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam.

The court, however, dismissed a similar plea by Nirupam’s seeking to set aside the summons issued against him in a cross-defamation complaint filed by Irani.

The court said the case against Nirupam will continue.

Justice R K Gauba passed two separate verdicts on the two leaders plea.

In her plea, Irani had sought quashing of the summons issued to her by a trial court on June 6, 2014. She had also sought quashing of the complaint filed by Nirupam.

Nirupam had challenged a magisterial court’s March 11, 2013 order summoning him in Irani’s defamation complaint against him. He had also sought quashing of the January 1, 2013 complaint filed by Irani.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 12:56 IST