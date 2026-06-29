Delhi HC cancels bail of school staff accused of raping minor in Janakpuri

The Delhi high court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to a 57-year-old staff member at a private school in Delhi’s Janakpuri area, accused of raping a three year old girl. The Delhi High Court refused to cancel the bail to a staff member at a private school accused of raping a minor. (HT_PRINT)

A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar directed the person to surrender before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on July 1 at 2pm.

“I’ve agreed with the state and petitioners. Both the petitions are allowed. The respondent is directed to surrender before the POCSO court on July 1 at 2pm,” the court said while pronouncing the verdict.

A detailed copy of the verdict is awaited.

The verdict was delivered in two appeals filed by the Delhi Police and the minor girl’s mother against trial court’s May 7 order granting bail.

The police arrested the staffer on May 1 and remanded him in judicial custody, following the complaint lodged by the child's mother at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

Police said the child complained of pain after returning home and later told her mother that she had been taken to an isolated area inside the school where the accused allegedly assaulted her. It had then registered a case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about the rape of minors and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

However, on May 7, he was granted bail with certain conditions and asked to furnish surety bonds of ₹20,000.

Subsequently, on May 8, the Delhi government issued a show-cause notice to the school management over the alleged rape of the minor girl on the school premises.

Highlighting serious concerns regarding child safety, supervision, and compliance with statutory norms, the Directorate of Education (DoE) warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response could result in withdrawal of the school’s recognition and even a takeover of its management under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules.

The Delhi Police, represented by additional solicitor general (ASV) SV Raju, then moved the high court challenging the orders, argued that since the child identified the accused and the teacher in the test identification parade, the bail should clearly be cancelled.

The staffer’s counsel, KK Manan, opposed the petition, asserting that no such incident took place.