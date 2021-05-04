IND USA
Pedestrians wearing walk past the construction site for the new Parliament building, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
Delhi HC to hear plea seeking suspension of Central Vista work amid Covid-19

Delhi high court agrees to hear a plea seeking immediate suspension of construction activity in Central Vista during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic to protect life of the workers and those involved in the project.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 12:47 PM IST

