Delhi heatwave to continue till Wednesday, possible relief from Thursday

Delhi is likely to continue reeling under intense heat on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended the yellow alert till Wednesday. People take rest under a tree on a hot summer day at the Kartavya Path lawn in New Delhi on Monday, April 7, 2025.(PTI)

The capital recorded its first heatwave of the season on Monday, with temperatures touching 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist until Wednesday, but the weather may shift from Thursday, with a possible drop in temperature.

The maximum temperature at Delhi’s other monitoring stations, including Ridge and Ayanagar, also crossed the 40-degree mark, reaching 41 degrees Celsius. At Palam and Lodhi Road, temperatures hovered around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The weather department also mentioned that Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius on April 11, 12, and 13, with a mostly partly cloudy sky.

“Three stations -- Safdarjung, Ridge and Ayanagar -- met the heatwave criteria today, marking the first day of heatwave conditions this season. These conditions are likely to continue until April 9. From April 10 onwards, a drop in temperature is expected over Northwest India, including Delhi,” the IMD said in a statement, reported PTI.

What does Yellow alert mean?

When IMD issues Yellow alert for heat waves, it indicates that heat will be moderate and tolerable for most people, however, there could be moderate health concerns for vulnerable people including infants, elderly, or people with chronic illnesses. People are advised to avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover their head with a cloth or umbrella while going out in the Sun.

An Orange alert means higher temperatures and increased risk in heat related symptoms in people who are exposed to the Sun for long or are engaged in heavy physical work. People are advised to keep cool, avoid dehydration by drinking water, ORS, lemon water and more.

A Red alert means that the likelihood of developing heat related illness or a heat stroke is very high in people of all ages, requiring extreme care for those vulnerable.

Delhi sees heatwave in April after 3 years

Delhi’s maximum temperature hits the 40-degree mark usually in the second half of April, according to the IMD data. However, this year, the threshold has been crossed during the first half of the month.

Last time this happened was in April 2022, when the national capital recorded its first heatwave on April 8 as the maximum temperature touched 41.6 degrees Celsius.

In 2023 and 2024, Delhi witnessed no heatwave in the month of April, even though the temperature touched the 40-degree mark.

With PTI inputs.