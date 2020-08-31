‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:24 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the state government to set up Covid-19 testing centres at bus stops in the capital within seven days for migrants who return to the city from different states. The court said that since the Centre had issued new guidelines under Unlock 4, more people would come to the city and that it was important to check the spread of the virus.

The HC also asked the state government to re-strategise its policy for testing Covid-19 patients in the national capital to accommodate asymptomatic patients in the wake of the increasing number of cases. A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea filed through advocate Rakesh Malhotra on ramping up the the number of tests in the city

“You ( Delhi govt) thought that you had slayed the dragon (COVID-19). However, this dragon has several heads which is making life miserable for people. Cases are rising up in the city every day,” the court said while expressing concern on the increasing number of cases in the city.

Expressing dissatisfaction on the number of tests conducted, the court sought to know from Dr Nivedita Gupta from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), whether the stragegy with respect to testing in Delhi can be changed. To this, Gupta said that ICMR is only an advisory body and is going to come out with new guidelines.

She, however, stated, that its guidelines does not stop any state government in coming out with their own rules. Citing an example of Punjab, Gupta said that the state government had done away with the need for prescription to getting tests conducted. She said that Maharashtra has also tweaked its (ICMR) rules according to its own needs.

To this, the court asked the Delhi government the possibility of opening the private labs for RT-PCR tests of the asymptomatic patients, so much so that it does not affect the current functioning of the labs.

Dr Nutan Mundeja, DGHS, Delhi government, told the court that would re-strategise the policy/plan for testing. “We expect the Delhi government to come up with an advisory for private persons..,” the bench said.

During the hearing, the court was given a comparative study of the two Sero Survelliance that has been conducted in the city. The bench observed that the data showed a steep rise of cases in three districts—south east, south and West Delhi—while stating that the result is alarming.

It observed that the report pointed that a significant number of population is asymptomatic which act as “silent spreaders” and cause damage to the city. It said that there is an urgent need for testing such persons to curb further spread more so because everything has been thrown open in Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday.