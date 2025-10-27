Delhi hospital staffer alleges rape by delivery boy, claims he posed as Army officer

A woman employed at a hospital in Delhi has accused a delivery boy of raping her after befriending her through Instagram. According to the 27-year-old woman, the delivery boy introduced himself to her as an Army Lieutenant and gradually befriended her. While he deceived the woman by posing as an Army Lieutenant, Aarav actually worked as a delivery boy for a popular e-commerce website. (Pixabay/Representative)

The woman is reportedly an employee at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and her complaint names the accused as Aarav Malik, whom she met through Instagram.

Aarav allegedly stayed in regular contact with the woman on Instagram and WhatsApp between April 30 and September 27, falsely claiming to be an Army Lieutenant stationed in Kashmir. To further fool the woman, Aarav allegedly sent photographs of himself wearing a military uniform.

Following this deception, Aarav, a resident of Chhatarpur in Delhi, visited the woman at her home, offered her something to eat, and allegedly sexually assaulted her, news agency ANI reported.

Aarav Malik is under arrest and a case under relevant sections of rape, criminal intimidation, cheating by personation and fraud was registered against him on October 16.

While he deceived the woman by posing as an Army Lieutenant, Aarav actually worked as a delivery boy for a popular e-commerce website. According to police, he revealed during questioning that he had purchased an Army uniform online from a shop in Delhi Cantt.

Medical student raped in Delhi In a separate incident, a teen MBBS student was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man at a hotel in Delhi. The 18-year-old student hailed from Haryana's Jind and was studying in the city.

She alleged that she was invited to a hotel by the accused in Adarsh Nagar under the pretext of attending a party, and was allegedly administered intoxicants, wrongfully confined sexually assaulted.

The accused, along with his associates, took obscene photos and videos and blackmailed her by threatening to make them public, she alleged in her complaint.

The accused also forced the woman to accompany him multiple times and committed repeated acts of sexual assault, intimidation, and harassment.

(With ANI inputs)