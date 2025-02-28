Delhi law & order review: Amit Shah orders ‘ruthless’ crackdown on interstate gangs, illegal immigrants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Delhi Police's top priority should be to "eliminate interstate gangs" operating in the national capital and directed the security officials to use a "ruthless approach" to establish that. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs a meeting to review the law and order situation in Delhi.(PTI)

The Centre's directive came during a high-level security review meeting in Delhi. The meeting was attended by the newly-elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Commissioner of Police, Ashish Sood, and senior law and order officials.

During the review, the Union home minister urged the Delhi police officials to adopt a no-nonsense approach to tackling these criminal networks.

"Action must be taken with top to bottom and bottom to top approach in narcotics cases, and such drug networks should be dismantled," he said.

Take strict action against illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against the networks that help illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya enter India, saying it is an issue of national security and should be dealt with strictly.

"Strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here. The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly. They should be identified and deported," he stated during the meeting.

Amit Shah's advice to DCP-level officers to tackle traffic jams

Union home minister also advised the DCP-level officers of the Delhi police to visit police stations and organize public hearing camps to solve the problems of the public.

"Delhi Police should identify the places where traffic jams are reported every day and the Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this so that the public can get relief," Shah said.

Shah also directed the Delhi government to prepare a 'Monsoon Action Plan' to deal with waterlogging by identifying the places where such problems occur.

Amit Shah also directed that permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi. “For quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases, the Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.