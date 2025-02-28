Amit Shah to chair meeting reviewing law and order in Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Friday to review law and order situation in the national capital, officials familiar with the development said. The meeting will take place at the North Block. (Amit Shah | Official Facebook photo)

Newly elected chief minister Rekha Gupta, Lt Governor VK Saxena, Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora, union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka and other senior officers from the police and ministry of home affairs will attend the meeting in the North Block at 11:30am.

Officials said issues including status of implementation of new criminal laws, women safety, organised criminal gangs, cyber crimes, action against illegal immigrants and inter-state criminals are likely to be discussed during the review meeting.

Arora is likely to give a presentation on the current law and order situation in Delhi and further steps being taken to improve it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a government in Delhi after 27 years, after winning the elections with a majority earlier this month.

Also Read: Amit Shah’s big assurance to southern states on delimitation: ‘Not one seat will be lost’

“With same party ruling at the Centre and Delhi, there will be better coordination between the ministry of home affairs and the government. The home minister is keen to reduce the crime in the national Capital significantly and we might see more of these review meetings in future,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

Earlier, in November 2024, Shah had visited the Delhi police headquarters and directed the top brass to ensure public safety. He had emphasised on the government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards crime, while adding that no lapses in maintaining law and order in the national Capital would be tolerated.