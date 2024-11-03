Delhi lawyers to boycott work on November 4 over Ghaziabad ‘police assault’

The coordination committee of all Delhi Bar Associations on Sunday unanimously decided that lawyers will abstain from work on November 4, 2024. Police at Ghaziabad District Court following a heated exchange of words between a lawyer and a judge during a hearing on October 29. (PTI File Photo)(PTI)

This decision follows an attack on a lawyer in Ghaziabad, allegedly directed by the district judge.

Advocate Jagdeep Vats from the committee condemned the police action, describing the lathi charge on lawyers inside the courtroom as unacceptable, ANI reported.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) earlier condemned the alleged police violence against advocates in the Ghaziabad court premises, calling it a severe violation of rights and the rule of law.

The association criticised the actions of the UP Police, saying that such conduct, allegedly directed by district and sessions judge Anil Kumar is unacceptable and undermines the judicial system's integrity.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has resolved that it will not tolerate any attacks on the dignity of advocates. In response to recent events, the SCBA has urged the Allahabad High Court and the Uttar Pradesh Government to take immediate action.

The SCBA specifically calls for an inquiry into the conduct of Anil Kumar to be overseen by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court, including the Chief Justice and the Administrative Judge responsible for Ghaziabad.

The SCBA has called for the immediate dismissal of Anil Kumar and the police officers involved in the lathi charge incident, as well as compensation for the injured advocates.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the SCBA is urging protective measures for advocates and their families, including the enactment of the Advocates Protection Act.

The SCBA has also urged the Bar Council of India and all State Bar Councils to take the necessary steps to protect advocates' rights, ensuring that they can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or harassment.

The SCBA has said that it stands “firmly in solidarity with the advocates of Ghaziabad and pledges to do everything possible to ensure that justice is served.”

With ANI inputs