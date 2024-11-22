Menu Explore
Delhi LG's rare praise for CM Atishi: 'Thousand times better than her predecessor'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Delhi LG VK Saxena made the remarks during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday praised chief minister Atishi, saying that she is a “thousand times better" than her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM-designate Atishi.(PTI)
Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM-designate Atishi.(PTI)

Saxena made the remarks during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in the national capital.

"I am happy today that Delhi's CM is a woman, and I can confidently say that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor," Saxena was quoted as saying by the news agency.

In his speech, Saxena told the students, "As you move ahead, you have four guiding stars. First is your responsibility towards yourself, the second is your responsibility towards your parents and family while the third responsibility is towards the society and nation building."

"The fourth responsibility is to prove yourself as women who have broken the glass ceiling of gender and stand on par with others in all fields," he said.

Atishi was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi in September after Arvind Kejriwal resigned and said that he would seek a "certificate of honesty" from the public in light of the corruption charges he faced.

AAP vs Delhi LG

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has been at odds with the lieutenant governor over a range of issues related to governance and control of bureaucracy among others in the past.

Last month, several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were detained as they staged a protest outside the LG's residence over the issue of bus marshals in the city. The bus marshals have been protesting to get reinstated after VK Saxena terminated their services in October last year.

In August, the Delhi government had blamed lieutenant governor VK Saxena for not initiating the hiring process through the services department in Delhi government hospitals and dispensaries.

