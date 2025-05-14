Delhi man dupes devotees of a godman, collects 9 crore with fake promises

The Delhi police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly duping 14 followers of a spiritual leader of over ₹9 crore by luring them into fake investment schemes, reported PTI. The Delhi police arrested a man for duping devotees with a fake investment scheme and taking over ₹ 9 crore.(PTI)

The accused was arrested on May 9 from Subhash Nagar. Mohit Wadhwa alias Manu and his associates, attended the satsangs of a spiritual leader known as ‘Guruji' gained the trust of fellow devotees at these events and promised them high returns from investment schemes.

Wadhwa and his associates had organised satsangs at his home, where large crowds of devotees would come as well. After he collected money from them, he used the funds to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and invested the rest in cryptocurrency.

The 44-year-old man was a Class 12 pass-out and was also married. Police officials stated that he had been previously arrested in a case involving investors.

“Leveraging the trust built within the religious community, they allegedly lured victims to invest in various schemes based in Dubai. The accused promised extraordinarily high returns and collected around ₹9 crore in multiple installments between September 2017 and September 2020,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amit Verma said.

“He exploited their faith and trust for personal gain,” he added.

One victim of the scam, Gurpreet Kaur Rai filed a complaint after which three more families came forward. The complainants alleged that despite repeated assurances, the accused neither returned the money nor provided any documentation regarding the supposed investments.

DCP Verma stated that during the police probe a partial money trail was discovered after examining bank transactions between the accused and the victims which matched the statements they gave to the authorities.

“The evidence gathered so far confirms the allegations against Mohit Wadhwa and efforts are on to trace his associates,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered against Wadhwa under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at the EOW police station.