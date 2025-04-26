Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Crime Branch busts call centre in Delhi scamming seniors, 3 held

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 26, 2025 09:06 AM IST

They called senior citizens claiming to be representatives of a private finance company which ran a special scheme for the elderly to get interest-free loans

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police crime branch on Wednesday busted a bogus call centre in Delhi and arrested three scammers who duped senior citizens by offering them interest-free loans. During the raid, the police seized over 100 mobile phones, SIM cards, and laptops.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The accused were identified as Shehzad Khan, 30, Anuj Rawat, 30, and Mohammad Amir, 34. While investigating their latest scam on a 71-year-old Mumbai resident, the police also learnt that they had duped 132 other seniors across the country.

According to the police, the complainant lives in the western suburbs and works as a consultant in a company. He wanted to start a new business last year and required a loan of 7 crore. While searching for loan options online, he received a call from one of the accused. The accused made the victim deposit 1.14 crore under the pretext of processing fees and commissions for business loan sanction. Once the elderly man realised he was cheated, he approached the Cyber police who registered a case in March 2024.

Based on technical evidence, the police zeroed in on Maximiser Marketing Private Limited, a call centre in Anand Vihar in New Delhi. A team from West Cyber police station visited the city and conducted two-day recce before raiding the office.

During interrogation, the three accused confessed that they called senior citizens claiming to be representatives of a private finance company which ran a special scheme for the elderly to get interest-free loans, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the crime branch. They sent bogus documents carrying the company’s name to gain victims’ trust and made them deposit money in their bank account under various pretexts. They would then stop responding to the victims, Nalawade added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Crime Branch busts call centre in Delhi scamming seniors, 3 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On