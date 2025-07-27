Man found dead in a water tank at South Delhi farmhouse, probe on

The body of a 42-year-old man was found inside a water tank at his farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area on Saturday, and the police have launched a probe into the matter. The cops received information regarding a man lying unresponsive in the water tank located within the premises of his farmhouse(ANI File)

The cops received information regarding a man lying unresponsive in the water tank located within the premises of his farmhouse, and a team was rushed to the spot, PTI reported.

The man was found dead in the tank when the police team reached the spot, and the body was sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

Soon, crime and forensic teams were roped in to collect evidence from the scene. The cops are also scanning CCTV footage from the property and adjoining areas to aid the investigation.

The police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

2 die in a septic tank in Delhi

An 18-year-old daily-wage labourer and a 32-year-old civil contractor died of suffocation allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes inside a non-operational septic tank of an under-construction building at Qutub Vihar near Chhawla in southwest Delhi on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The victims were identified as contractor Subhash Mandal and Pradeep Kumar. Both of them were originally from Bihar.

Police and family members of the victims said the two were allegedly not provided safety gear for carrying out the task, adding that a case of causing death by negligence was registered against unidentified people.

According to officers, the two were removing scaffolding from inside the septic tank when the incident occurred at around 10:30 AM in the B-block of Qutub Vihar Phase 2.

Police said an investigation found that Mandal was given the construction work by a building construction material supplier, identified as Sujit Jha. A person who goes by the surname Tripathi is learnt to be the main contractor of the five-storey building. Jha and Mandal were the subcontractors, said a senior police officer.

“Initial probe has revealed that the tank was completely sealed after its construction. On Friday, workers cut a small maintenance hole and immediately sent the two men inside to remove the scaffolding. Prime facie, it appears that exposure to toxic fumes and high concentration of carbon dioxide inside the tank caused suffocation that proved fatal for the two victims,” deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Kumar had come to Delhi only five months ago to earn money for his sister’s marriage. He lived in Delhi with another sister and her husband in Dwarka Sector 1.

Locals and other workers at the site said that Kumar was the first to enter the 10-foot-deep and 9-foot-wide septic tank through a small maintenance hole.