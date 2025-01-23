Delhi man robs 3 houses to attend Maha Kumbh, caught before he could wash his sins

A Delhi-based man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from three houses, reportedly because he wished to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Devotees at Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj. (PTI)

The accused, Arvind alias Bhola, stole expensive items and jewellery from the houses in Rajpuri of Delhi's Dabri area on January 17, NDTV reported.

According to the report, Arvind told Delhi Police's burglary cell he and his friends wished to attend the 45-day Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

The accused also told police he has seven siblings, adding that their father work as a labourer and mother is employed as a house maid, making it difficult for them to plan such a journey.

Not first brush with law

Also, as per the report, Arvind has had several brushes with the law, with as many as 16 cases of theft and burglary already registered against him.

He was arrested for the first time in 2020, the website noted, adding that amid poverty. Arvind allegedly turned to stealing also to sustain his drug addiction.

Maha Kumbh 2025

Millions of pilgrims from India, and several other countries, are coming to Prayagraj for the massive religious congregation. It is estimated that around 450 million (45 crore) devotees, including 1.5 million (15 lakh) foreigners, will have taken a bath in the Sangam or meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna and legendary Saraswati rivers, by February 26, the final day of the gathering.