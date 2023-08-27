Delhi Metro stations defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, 'Sikhs For Justice' releases video

The Delhi Police on Sunday said activists of banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) defaced more than five Metro stations with pro-Khalistan graffiti ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month. In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad', says Delhi Police

The police said the SFI released raw footage of Delhi Metro stations where Khalistan pro-slogans are written. SFJ activists were present in multiple metro stations in Delhi from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh with pro-Khalistan slogans, the Delhi Police.

Graffiti like “Delhi Banega Khalistan” and “Khalistan Zindabad” surfaced on the walls of the metro stations.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

The incident took on a day when the Delhi Police is holding a ‘carcade’ rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit.

Traffic has been regulated at several places from 9am to 12.30pm to facilitate the rehearsals, the police said.

The roads where traffic has been regulated are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Janpath-Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, under the Lodhi Road flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh Bypass, they said.

The police have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Commuters may experience congestion on these roads and junctions. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, they added.

