Monsoon deficit drops as Delhi records heavy rain again

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:36 IST

Delhi once again recorded “heavy” category rain after it poured in many parts of the city on Wednesday morning.

Safdarjung, Palam, and Lodhi Road recorded 67.3 millimetres (mm); 81.2 mm and 71.9 mm of rain, respectively, on Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities categorise rainfall between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day as “heavy”.

The heavy spell of monsoon rain is due to a combination of factors, according to meteorologists.

Delhi’s rain deficiency since June 1 was 43% until Tuesday, but reduced to 29% the following day and is likely to lessen further by the evening.

“The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is passing south of Delhi. It is passing along Bikaner, Palwal, Badaun, Bahraich, Muzaffarpur, and the north-eastern states. Palwal, which is located south of Delhi, is bringing a lot of rainfall over the national capital. There is also a trough (area of low pressure) in the westerlies. Moist south-westerly winds are also blowing from the Arabian Sea. All these factors are contributing to thundershowers and rains,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC).

The monsoon trough is likely to shift to the east from Thursday onwards leading to a gradual reduction in rains.

At present, the western part of monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and the eastern part runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

Besides, the convergence of moist southerly-southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over the north-east and adjoining eastern India is likely to continue until Thursday.

The interaction between mid-level westerlies and lower level south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea over northwest India is likely to continue until Thursday.

IMD in its Wednesday bulletin said rain intensity and distribution over northwest India is likely to reduce significantly from Thursday, but widespread and heavy rain is likely over central, east, north-east India, and Maharashtra during the next three days, according to IMD’s Wednesday bulletin.