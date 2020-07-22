e-paper
Home / India News / Roads cave in as heavy rain lashes Delhi

Roads cave in as heavy rain lashes Delhi

The rains have also triggered water-logging and sparked traffic jams at different places in Delhi

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Part of Delhi’s Mahipalpur Bypass caved in following heavy rainfall in the national capital region on Wednesday.
Part of Delhi’s Mahipalpur Bypass caved in following heavy rainfall in the national capital region on Wednesday.(ANIT)
         

Heavy rain has put the national capital’s preparedness for the monsoon under the scanner after two incidents of roads caving in.

On Wednesday afternoon, part of Mahipalpur bypass near the airport in south Delhi caved in following heavy rainfall in the national capital region.

Earlier in the day, a part of Ashoka Road in the heart of Delhi also caved in. The cave-in created a sinkhole of almost 10 feet by 10 feet in size and forced the police to barricade the area.

“Road damaged near 10 Ashoka Road, probably due to sinking of a stormwater drainage system. The extent of damage is around 10 feet long. Barricading done at Ashoka road at Windsor Place and Andhra Bhawan,” the Delhi traffic police tweeted..

In another tweet it said, “Traffic is not allowed on the stretch between Windsor Place R/A to Jaswant

Singh R/A on Ashoka Road. Kindly plan accordingly.”

Heavy rain led to water-logging and disruption of traffic movement at several places, officials said. The Delhi Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about traffic movement in the national capital.

Water-logging hit traffic near the Minto Bridge area in central Delhi for some time. Rain had sparked traffic snarls at several parts of the national capital on Tuesday also.

