House in Delhi collapses in seconds as drain overflows due to heavy rain | Watch

As the situation due to heavy rainfall in Delhi got tense, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured that the situation in being monitor.

delhi Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Houses that are prone to danger are being vacated, Aam Aadmi Party MLA said.
Houses that are prone to danger are being vacated, Aam Aadmi Party MLA said.
         

A house in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO in Delhi collapsed on Sunday following heavy rainfall, but no one was present in it at the time of the mishap. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines were deployed at the spot.

“The flow of water in the nullah was intense. Running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed,” Pushpa, a resident of the slum said.

Watch: House washed away in Anna Nagar after heavy rainfall in Delhi 

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Praveen Kumar told ANI, “A big accident happened here. Fortunately no one was killed. The Delhi government is providing every help. Emergency relief work is going on here. A goat has been injured and was taken to hospital with the help of an NDRF team.”

Also read: Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death

“Houses that are prone to danger are being vacated. This accident is not small. I have talked to the government. The matter will be investigated and those who are responsible will be punished,” added Kumar.

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told ANI that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the situation personally.

“All agencies including the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department are working on a flood plan. They are in the process of implementation. Some of our staff was busy with COVID-19, but we are doing the needful,” Sisodia told ANI.

On the other hand, Delhi Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary who was present at the site slammed the government and said that it had not made arrangements for the monsoon that resulted in the house collapse.

Also read: ‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads

“The situation is very bad. This is an almost 50-year-old colony, Anna Nagar, where poor people live. Torrential rain for half an hour brought about this situation in Delhi. The houses of people collapsed. There is water-logging everywhere, so failure of the government is visible. Arrangements should be made before monsoon. The government has failed this time. Kejriwal saab has left Delhi’s fate in the hands of God,” Chaudhary said.

