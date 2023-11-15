Delhi-NCR air pollution LIVE updates: Capital gasps for fresh air as AQI hits over 400

Air quality in Delhi continues to hover within the ‘severe’ range amid unfavourable meteorological conditions on Wednesday morning. People living in the national capital region are unlikely to experience a relief soon. Smog hangs thick over the skyscrapers in Noida, (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According CPCB, AQI in Anand Vihar touched 430, in RK Puram at 417, in Punjabi Bagh at 423, and in Jahangirpuri at 428.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were engaged in political mudslinging while people gasp for a blow of fresh air. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai rubbished BJP's claim that AAP failed to curb burning of firecrackers, whereas, consigning the onus over to police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that are under BJP's control.

Also, 24 of the 35 city's air quality monitors run by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) went dark and stopped throwing up data on Tuesday, causing a fresh problem impaired the Capital’s pollution response.

