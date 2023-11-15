Delhi-NCR air pollution LIVE updates: Capital gasps for fresh air as AQI hits over 400
Air quality in Delhi continues to hover within the ‘severe’ range amid unfavourable meteorological conditions on Wednesday morning. People living in the national capital region are unlikely to experience a relief soon.
According CPCB, AQI in Anand Vihar touched 430, in RK Puram at 417, in Punjabi Bagh at 423, and in Jahangirpuri at 428.
Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were engaged in political mudslinging while people gasp for a blow of fresh air. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai rubbished BJP's claim that AAP failed to curb burning of firecrackers, whereas, consigning the onus over to police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that are under BJP's control.
Also, 24 of the 35 city's air quality monitors run by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) went dark and stopped throwing up data on Tuesday, causing a fresh problem impaired the Capital’s pollution response.
- Nov 15, 2023 07:06 AM IST
Major parts in Delhi registered air quality index (AQI) well above 400-mark, charting the air quality in the Capital on the ‘severe’ list yet again. According CPCB, AQI in Anand Vihar touched 430, in RK Puram at 417, in Punjabi Bagh at 423, and in Jahangirpuri at 428.Nov 15, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Delhi-NCR air pollution LIVE: 24 air quality monitors in Delhi went dark on Tuesday
Nov 15, 2023 06:24 AM IST
- As Delhi grappled with its latest pollution crisis on Tuesday morning and failed to shed the after-effects of the unchecked use of firecrackers on Diwali day, a fresh problem impaired the Capital’s pollution response — 24 of the city’s 35 air quality monitors run by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) went dark and stopped throwing up data. As a result, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) trended much lower than it actually was throughout the day, catching residents and experts off-guard.
- DPCC attributed the glitch to a server error, adding that the problem did not impair data collection. The glitch, which began at 7am, was rectified by 3pm and the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm AQI bulletin took into account data from all active stations throughout a 24-hour period, said the agency.
- Still, experts said the blackout underlined the importance of accurately measuring pollution levels, especially when the city was neck-deep in yet another air emergency two days after Diwali.
- According to the CPCB’s official Sameer app, Delhi’s average pollution levels hovered between 360 and 370 throughout the day. For instance, the reading at 9am on Tuesday was 362 (very poor), inaccurately giving off the impression that the air improved from 403 at 10pm on Friday. Read more
Delhi-NCR air pollution LIVE: What is Delhi environment minister's defence on ‘severe’ air condition?
Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the national capital's 'severe' air quality index, claiming its leaders were promoting the bursting of crackers despite the Supreme Court's ban. He said Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh's police forces were in the party's control but they failed to stop the sale and bursting of crackers in the national capital region.
A day after Diwali, the city's air quality entered the severe zone yet again, posing a health hazard to the people of Delhi and its adjoining areas. Read moreNov 15, 2023 06:12 AM IST
Delhi-NCR air pollution LIVE: People gasp for fresh air, AQI at 379
According to SAFAR-India, air quality index hovers well about the 300-mark making the air in Delhi-NCR ‘very poor’.
