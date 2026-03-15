Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR; IMD issues 'orange' alert

The temperature recorded at Safdarjung , the city's base station, was 22 degrees Celsius as of 7:30 am. The drizzle was accompanied by gusty winds, lightning and a mild chill in the air, offering residents some relief.

Residents of Delhi - NCR woke up to light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, bringing relief from high temperatures across the national capital and neighbouring areas. The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of moderate rain, gusty winds and lightning.

This indicates light to moderate rain and a maximum surface wind speed of less than 40 kmph, according to the IMD.

While an orange alert has been declared in the national capital as well as Ghaziabad, a yellow alert has been issued for the neighbouring Noida region.

'Season's first pre-monsoon rain' Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, told news agency PTI on Saturday that some areas of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi may receive rain during the next two days.

“Due to a western disturbance approaching the western Himalayas, cyclonic activity has developed over central Pakistan adjoining Punjab and Haryana. As a result, parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall over the next two days. This is expected to be the season's first pre-monsoon rain, which has arrived about 10 days earlier than usual,” he said.

The forecast suggests that the minimum temperature could remain between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius by Monday.

The maximum temperature is expected to stay around 31 and 33 degrees Celsius by Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

With inputs from agencies