Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, cooler morning; IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

Similar conditions were expected in parts of the NCR, including Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh.

According to an IMD post shared at 6 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) was expected over the two hours at many places across Delhi — India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar and Deramandi.

More showers were expected through the day, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an alert for thunderstorms and light rain.

Delhi residents woke up to a cooler morning on Tuesday as rain lashed several parts the city and adjoining areas such as Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana's Gurugram.

Also Read | Delhi wakes up to cloudy skies; rain likely in coming days as western disturbances influence Northwest India

Yellow alert in Delhi The IMD has issued a yellow alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and gusty winds.

A further dip in temperature is expected on Wednesday, with the maximum likely around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 20 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to rise again from April 10.

The shift in weather is attributed to changing wind patterns and the influence of a western disturbance, which is expected to bring intermittent cloud cover and isolated rainfall across the national capital region.

Delhi AQI today Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category, with an AQI of 134 on Tuesday. Forecasts indicate that air quality is likely to stay in the “moderate” category until April 9.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.