Delhi on red alert amid dense fog; IGI Airport issues travel advisory | Details

Delhi has been placed on red alert for dense fog, as visibility levels have dropped sharply across several parts of the national capital. Visuals shared on social media show thick fog enveloping roads, residential areas, and highways, significantly reducing visibility for commuters. Vehicles move slowly through dense fog on Delhi meerut Expressway as low visibility. (HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail during the night and early morning.

Dense fog has engulfed the Saket area, making commuting extremely difficult for commuters.

At least 128 flights were cancelled, while eight were diverted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday morning due to zero-visibility fog. Low-visibility procedures have been implemented for airport operations.

Delhi airport advisory

“Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, resulting in flight disruptions. Please be assured, our on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across Terminals. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused, ” the advisory read.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is expected to experience very dense to moderate fog over the next few days, significantly affecting visibility and daily life. Early mornings are likely to witness very dense fog, gradually reducing to dense fog during the late morning hours. Temperatures are predicted to range between a maximum of twenty-three degrees Celsius and a minimum of eight degrees Celsius, with humidity levels remaining high, around ninety-eight to one hundred per cent.

Air quality is likely to remain poor, so people, particularly the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, are advised to take necessary precautions.

Skies are expected to be generally cloudy midweek, with a possibility of light rain or drizzle. This may provide temporary relief from the cold, though temperatures will largely remain in the low twenties for maximum and single digits for minimum.

Towards the latter part of the week, moderate fog is likely to persist during early mornings, gradually clearing as the day progresses.