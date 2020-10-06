e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi past its second wave of Covid-19, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi past its second wave of Covid-19, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Monday, Delhi reported 1,947 cases, pushing the total tally to over 292,000. While 32 new fatalities were also recorded in the Capital on Monday which pushed the death toll to 5,542. As of Monday evening, the total number of cases in Delhi stood at 2,92,560.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
         

As Delhi continues to record fewer cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the situation is now under control and the national capital is past the second wave of the pandemic.

“Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of Covid on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent,” news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

Delhi was reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 as it recorded more than 4,000 cases for several days. The number has now dipped below 2,000. On Monday, Delhi reported 1,947 cases, pushing the total tally to over 292,000. While 32 new fatalities were also recorded in the Capital which pushed the death toll to 5,542. As of Monday evening, the total number of cases in Delhi stood at 2,92,560.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also informed that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in Covid-19 hospitals. He hoped that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will slowly pass, reported PTI. The number of hospitalisations has also reduced over the last 10 days from just over 7,000 to 5,802 as on Monday. With this, over 63% of the beds earmarked for the patients of the coronavirus disease are vacant.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

