Delhi police arrest three for making, selling fake Levi’s, Zara, CK, Superdry jeans

Three shop owners have been arrested in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit branded jeans, an official on Saturday said. A total of 684 fake jeans, 350 loose Levi's labels and three sewing machines used in the illegal operation were seized from three different locations.(Pexel)

The accused have been identified as Sharif (29), Javed (35) and Salman (29), he added.

"The action came after a complaint was lodged on July 30 by a representative of M/s Netrika Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., authorised by Levi Strauss & Co., DKH Retail Ltd. (Superdry), Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, and Zara," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer, Sachin Sharma, in an official statement.

The complaint alleged that counterfeit jeans bearing the logos and trademarks of these brands were being manufactured and sold from premises in Kirari Suleman Nagar and the surrounding areas, he added.

Raids at three premises

The DCP said that police conducted successive raids at three premises -- A-135 Hari Enclave, Munni Wali Gali in Kirari Suleman Nagar and the first floor of a B-Block property in Kirari Suleman Nagar.

"A total of 684 fake jeans, 350 loose Levi's labels and three sewing machines used in the illegal operation were seized from three different locations during coordinated raids carried out by the District Investigation Unit (DIU) of Outer District," he added.

Large stock of jeans with fake Levi's branding

A large stock of jeans with fake Levi's branding, loose labels and sewing equipment used for tagging and branding the garments were recovered during the searches, police said in a statement.

All three accused were present at their respective sites and failed to produce valid documents for the branded products. A company representative verified that the recovered goods were counterfeit.

A case under sections 103 and 104 of the Trade Marks Act was registered at Sultanpuri Police Station. The accused were arrested and the seized materials have been sent for further investigation, police said.

Further investigation is on to trace the source and possible distribution network of the counterfeit goods, they said.