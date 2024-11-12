Delhi Police busts gun syndicate after monthlong ‘Operation Eagle’, arrests 18

The Delhi Police on Monday busted a major inter-state gun syndicate and arrested 18 members of a gang after a month-long operation, news agency PTI reported. The arrest came on the heels of raging gun violence in the national capital. Delhi Police officials seen during the opening ceremony of All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship at JLN Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Representative image)(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

“The operation, named 'Eagle', was conducted to crack down on gunrunners active in Delhi and NCR,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

The operation was launched after the recent arrest of two men -Arshad and Mohammad Suleman- from Ghazipur after a raid. Police recovered a gun, three live bullets, three knives and a stolen Hyundai i20 car from the accused. The duo confessed that they acquired the weapon from Anuj aka Moni from Patparganj.

According to The Indian Express, the police also arrested Moni based on information from Arshad. This arrest led the police to arrest one gang member after the other and dismantle a large gun smuggling racket in the national capital region.

“Operation Eagle”, launched in October, managed to recover eight country made pistols, four semi-automatic pistols, one country made rifle, three knives, and 33 live bullets from the gang members.

Delhi police formed multiple teams and raided several locations. The police team arrested 16 more people associated with the “Madan gang”. The gang's head Madan was also arrested from Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad, from where he allegedly continued to operate his gang with freedom.

The arrested suspects were involved in more than 50 cases of attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion, robbery, theft and burglary, and have pending cases registered under the Arms Act and Ganster Act. officials said.

“During interrogation of both the accused, they revealed the names of several other gang members involved in procuring and selling of weapons in Delhi-NCR to many criminals. Multiple teams were formed to investigate the entire network and to dismantle it by arresting all the accused,” said the police officer.

