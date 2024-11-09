Delhi: Man killed, shots fired at another’s house as 3 minors go on rampage

The Delhi Police have apprehended three minors who went on a shooting spree in northeast Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, killing a 24-year-old man in the process. Mohammed Nadeem. (HT Photo)

Officers said the boys, aged between the ages of 16 and 17 years, are part of an outfit that has links to jailed gangster Ashim Ahmad, better known as Hashim Baba.

Police said the minors first opened fire at two men with whom they had a monetary dispute in Kabir Nagar near Welcome, killing one of them, before travelling nearly 5km on a stolen scooter to Jyoti Nagar and opening fire at a house on orders of a local gangster.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said the three were apprehended within hours of the murder being reported.

Giving details of the case, officers said the police control room received a call at 1:39am from the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, informing them that two men had been brought with gunshot injuries, with one of them declared dead on arrival. Police began an investigation and identified the deceased as Mohammed Nadeem, 24, a resident of Welcome. The injured was identified as Shahnawaz (goes by one name), 23, a neighbour.

“A PCR call was received in which the caller said that three people fired on Nadeem and Shahnawaz. At the scene of crime, three empty cartridges were found along with a bike,” Paweriya said.

The police inquiry revealed that Nadeem, Shahnawaz, and their friend Aman (identified only by his first name) were on a scooter in Kabir Nagar at around 1am when they were waylaid by three assailants, who opened fire on them. Nadeem and Shahnawaz were shot in the hail of bullets, while Aman managed to escape.

While taking cover, they also abandoned their scooter, and the three assailants used it to flee the spot, police said.

Investigators also learnt of another shooting — reported at 1.26 am from Jyoti Nagar — in which caller Rahul Kumar said that three assailants on a scooter fired seven-eight rounds at his house.

Kumar’s family said he was involved in a dispute with some people, and his elder brother Anil was shot and hurt in September.

Police said footage from a CCTV camera installed in Jyoti Nagar showed three people on a scooter firing shots at Kumar’s house before fleeing. The accused were identified as juveniles with the help of CCTV footage and human intelligence.

Putting two and two together, investigators deduced that the assailants in both cases were the same.

“After a detailed analysis, the police team found that in both the incidents, the description of the assailants was similar. On the basis of collected intelligence from various sources, the team identified the suspects. Multiple raids were conducted and they were apprehended by late morning,” Paweriya said, adding that two semi-automatic pistols, a country-made pistol, and a few cartridges were recovered from their possession.

A second officer involved in the probe said the three juveniles are part of an outfit that calls itself the “Makoka gang”, which is solely run by minors and often works for the Hashim Baba gang.

“One of the members of the so-called Makoka gang was also involved in the firing incident at GTB hospital in July, in which a man was mistakenly killed,” the officer said.