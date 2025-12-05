Delhi Police issues notice to Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar in National Herald case

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case, an official said on Friday. Sources close to the Karnataka deputy chief minister said he is being targeted for "not playing ball" with the BJP.(File/PTI)

The notice issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) states that Shivakumar is "supposed to be having vital information" pertaining to the National Herald case registered on October 3 this year, against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In the notice dated November 29, the EOW has asked Shivakumar to appear before it or provide the requested information by December 19 latest.

Investigators have sought details about his personal background, his association with the Congress party, and a complete break up of funds allegedly transferred by him or associated entities to Young Indian.

Sources close to the Karnataka deputy chief minister said he is being targeted for "not playing ball" with the BJP, and this underscores that he is among the key leaders "taking the hit" for Congress.

They further said Shivakumar is the "most persecuted" among Congress leaders, but the BJP will not succeed in "breaking him".

"This is to inform you that the EOW, Delhi Police is investigating the above cited case FIR and that you are supposed to be having vital information in respect of the above case," the notice stated.

The EOW posers include the purpose of Shivakumar's bank transfers, the source of these funds, details of any communication between him and Young Indian or AICC (All India Congress Committee) functionaries, if the payments were made on anyone’s instructions, and whether he was aware of the intended use of the funds.

The EOW has also asked for income tax records, financial statements and any donation certificates issued in relation to the payments.

The National Herald case, originally triggered by a 2013 private complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, is based on allegations that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) assets worth more than ₹988 crore were acquired by the Young Indian for ₹50 lakh through a 2010 transaction involving the AICC.

The FIR registered by the EOW, based on a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate, alleges criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with the transfer of AJL assets to Young Indian, a company in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi together hold 76 per cent stakes.