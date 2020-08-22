e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi Police launch hearse van facility for poor, homeless

Delhi Police launch hearse van facility for poor, homeless

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:29 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Police have started a facility to assist people who cannot afford to hire hearse vans for their dead kin and to transport unidentified bodies found on the city’s roads. The facility will also be available for transporting bodies of those who succumb to Covid-19, officials said.

From the homeless, who died natural deaths to hit and run accident victims or those who die of drug overdose, police find at least 6-10 bodies across the city daily. Until August 15, the number of unidentified bodies recovered this year was 937.

Police officers said, apart from transporting unidentified dead bodies, the facility of free hearse vans has also been introduced keeping in mind the Covid-19 deaths. They added in many cases of deaths related to the disease, there were complaints from family members that ambulance vehicles were either not available or were charging hefty sums for transporting bodies.

The facility started in Central police district on Friday and will be available in areas like Daryaganj, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Jhandewalan, Patel Nagar, Nabi Karim and Paharganj. Other police districts are also expected to adopt the idea soon, officials said.

Deputy police commissioner (central) Sanjay Bhatia said the facility will be available round the clock. “Those who want to avail the facility in tough times can request it through their police stations concerned. Apart from the driver, there will be two other policemen in the vehicle for assistance. The staff will take all required precautions and measures to ensure their and other’s safety.”

top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In