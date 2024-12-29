Delhi police nab juvenile accused of stealing 16.44 lakh diamond jewellery from Karol Bagh shop

The Delhi Police apprehended a juvenile accused of stealing diamond jewellery worth ₹16.44 lakh from Karol Bagh, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday. The theft took place on December 11 when an employee was transporting 10 diamond necklace sets from one shop to another(Representational image)

The daylight theft took place on December 11 when an employee was transporting 10 diamond necklace sets from one shop to another. The accused juvenile allegedly took two diamond necklace sets and four diamond earring sets, according to the police.

"According to the complainant, a group of individuals, including a young boy on a scooter, created a deliberate commotion near Karol Bagh, obstructing the employee's movement. Amidst the confusion, two diamond necklace sets worth ₹16.44 lakh were stolen," a police officer told PTI.

A case has been registered against the juvenile at the Karol Bagh Police Station and further investigation is underway.

The police apprehended the 17-year-old accused near the New Delhi railway station on December 20 after an extensive search that involved analysing over 150 CCTV cameras on the route from Karol Bagh to New Delhi Railway Station.

"During interrogation, the juvenile confessed to his involvement in the crime. The stolen jewellery was recovered from his possession," a police officer revealed.

Gold jewellery theft

On Saturday, police also arrested an 18-year-old boy along with his father for stealing gold jewellery in Ludhiana after posing as a customer.

The two managed to execute six such crimes in a month, reported an HT correspondent.

Four gold rings and a platinum chain, as well as a scooter used in the crime, were seized by the police. The authorities identified the boy and his father by looking through the CCTV footage in a showroom where a theft had occurred.