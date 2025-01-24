Menu Explore
Delhi Police nabs man in 15 crore Covid-19 vaccine scam

PTI |
Jan 24, 2025 03:45 PM IST

Delhi Police nabs man in ₹15 crore Covid-19 vaccine scam

New Delhi, The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly three years in a 15 crore fraud case, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Prafulla Kumar Nayak, who impersonated an officer from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, played a key role in duping victims by promising work orders related to Covid-19 vaccine transportation during the pandemic, the EOW statement read.

The case originated in 2022 following a complaint by one Sunil Kaushik, who alleged that he was defrauded of 4 crore under the pretext of securing government contracts for vaccine transportation.

"Four additional complaints revealed a similar modus operandi, with the accused collectively duping victims of over 15 crore," Additional Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in the statement.

Investigations revealed that in May 2021, the accused lured victims by arranging meetings within the premises of Nirman Bhawan, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's headquarters. Forged work orders were issued, and trust was gained by leveraging illicit access to the government complex through a bribed ministry employee, the statement read.

Nayak was arrested on Tuesday by the EOW, police said.

"Previously, eight other accused, including the kingpin, Hermenn Sabherwal, were arrested in 2022. Ministry employees, including a reception officer and two multi-tasking staff members, had already been apprehended for their involvement," the officer said in the statement.

Nayak, 48, a resident of Pandav Nagar in Delhi and originally from Odisha, facilitated the group's entry into Nirman Bhawan.

He also posed as a ministry official and handled financial transactions through two different organisations led by one of the arrested accused, Pawan Rai. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

