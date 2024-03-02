Delhi Police on alert after blast at Bengaluru cafe

The Delhi Police are on high alert following the explosion at a cafe in Bengaluru that left 10 people injured on Friday afternoon. The local police units have been asked to scale up their deployment in markets of Delhi with high footfall. They have also been asked to increase their patrolling at vital installations. Delhi Police personnel seen standing on roadside.(HT File)

The deployment of police personnel has been increased in markets such as Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas and Paharganj where people gather in large numbers. Moreover, market associations have been asked to remain alert and approach their local police stations in case they find any suspicious activity. The associations have also been directed to ensure installation of CCTV cameras on their premises.

Anti-terror units are also working closely with intelligence agencies to ensure security in the national capital.

“We have boosted the presence of uniformed officers at major gatherings and cultural sites to prioritise public safety," an intelligence official told the newspaper.

The Delhi Police is more cautious because of IED-related incidents rocking the national capital in the last few years.

The Bengaluru Police have initiated a case under the rigorous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act following the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe.

Meanwhile, reacting to the IED blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, owners said, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations.”

The incident occurred at 1 pm on Friday. Surveillance footage captured a suspect placing a bag inside the cafe, leading to the police's suspicion.

Speaking about the explosion at Bengaluru’s cafe, Karnataka minister Dr G Parameshwara said, “We have constituted several teams. We have collected some evidence from CCTV footage. When the explosion took place, a BMTC bus moved on that way. We have information that he came on a bus. We will arrest the accused as soon as possible.”

A team of FSL, Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad are also investigating the matter.

"A timer was used for the blast, the FSL team is doing the work. We have a meeting at 1 pm, CM Siddaramaiah will lead the meeting with high-level police officials regarding the blast..." Parameshwara said.

With inputs from PTI