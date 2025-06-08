Delhi Police seize over 300 kg of ganja worth 1.75 crore

In a major crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized 348.176 kilograms of Ganja, officials said. Delhi Police busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized 348 kg of ganja(ANI)

According to Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF, Crime Branch, Delhi, the seized contraband is valued at approximately ₹1.75 crore in the international market.

Also Read: Gang of five held with ₹50 lakh of premium marijuana in Noida

The drug was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to the Delhi-NCR region, concealed beneath a consignment of watermelons in a truck.

Two individuals, identified as Intezar Malik and Rizwan, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Pune police bust drug racket run by ‘Lady Don’ Kalyani Deshpande; 20 kg ganja seized

In a separate operation earlier this week, the Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled a network involved in the sale of counterfeit cancer medications and injections. Acting on a tip-off, police teams conducted coordinated raids on Wednesday at three locations--Laxmi Nagar, Budh Vihar, and Chandni Chowk--resulting in the arrest of six individuals.

The accused were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of unlicensed cancer treatment drugs, including Opdivo, Pembrolizumab Injection, and Keytruda. The operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP Crime Vikram Singh, with ACP Yashpal Singh and Inspector Ashish Kumar Sharma leading the raids. Officials from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) also took part in the action.

Also Read: ‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh arrested for ganja possession in Jaipur, released on bail

The suspects, Neeraj Kumar, Anil Kumar, Dharmesh Sharma, Dheeraj Kumar, Rohit Bhatti, and Jyoti Grover, were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Large quantities of spurious drugs, valued in lakhs, were recovered from their possession. An FIR was registered, and investigations are ongoing to identify the wider network involved.

Similarly, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police's West District apprehended two individuals Sujeet Kumar (28) and Badal Pandit (26)--near the Balaji Swimming Centre, Central School, Tagore Garden. Both are residents of the Saharsa district in Bihar. Acting on precise intelligence, the police recovered a plastic sack containing over 4 kilograms of ganja from the duo. DCP West, Vichitra Veer, stated that the raid was conducted in accordance with legal procedures and investigations are underway.

These back-to-back enforcement actions highlight Delhi Police's intensified efforts to curb the smuggling of narcotics and the circulation of counterfeit pharmaceutical products in the capital. (ANI)