Delhi Police seizes over 4 kg ganja, arrest 2 drug peddlers

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police's West District apprehended two individuals with more than 4 kilograms of ganja in their possession.

DCP West Vichitra Veer said the arrested individuals have been identified as Sujeet Kumar (28), son of Indal Yadav, and Badal Pandit (26), both residents of Bihar's Saharsa district. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police team conducted a swift raid near the Balaji Swimming Centre, Central School, Tagore Garden on June 2, 2025.

During the search, conducted in accordance with legal procedures, a plastic sack containing ganja was recovered from the suspects. The total weight of the seized narcotics was measured at slightly over 4 kilograms.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rajouri Garden Police Station. The accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and network involved in the supply.

The West District Police emphasised their continued efforts to combat the trafficking and abuse of narcotic substances in the region, using both technical and manual surveillance to identify and apprehend offenders, the DCP added.

Earlier in this week, ANTF of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national in connection with the possession and intended distribution of 282 grams of cocaine.

The arrest was made during a targeted operation in the Old Mahabir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, following specific intelligence inputs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF (Crime Branch), Apoorva Gupta, stated that the accused, identified as David Leanne, was caught carrying a bag containing a yellow-coloured powdery substance. A field test conducted on-site by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team confirmed the substance to be cocaine, classified as a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A case has been registered under FIR at the Crime Branch Police Station, and further investigation is underway.