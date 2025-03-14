Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi police tighten security for Holi, Friday prayers, 25,000 cops deployed

PTI |
Mar 14, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Delhi Police has heightened security for Holi celebrations coinciding with Ramzan prayers, deploying over 25,000 personnel.

Delhi Police is on high alert and security measures have been beefed up in view of Holi celebrations that coincide with the second Friday prayers of Ramzan, an official said.

DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan leads the Flag March ahead of Holi Festival, from Hauz Rain to Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)
DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan leads the Flag March ahead of Holi Festival, from Hauz Rain to Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

Over 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Delhi to maintain law and order, the official said on Friday.

Patrolling has been increased in all 15 police districts in the national capital, particularly in residential areas and places known for Holi gatherings.

"No one will be allowed to breach law and order. Teams are keeping a strict vigil and teams are on high alert," he said.

Traffic police and city police have set up joint pickets and special teams are deployed at major road intersections to check drunk driving and traffic violations, another official said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On