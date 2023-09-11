Delhi Police's recent advisory on road safety has a ‘Jawan’ twist

The Delhi Police is known for using witty methods to spread awareness among the public. In a recent post on X, the Delhi Police raised the need for wearing a helmet while driving on the road. But there was a twist. The Delhi Police's post on X portrays actor Shah Rukh Khan from the film ‘Jawan’. It reads, “BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!” (Be it Children, Old or Young, a helmet can save a life!). A visual from the Delhi Police's video.(X/Delhi Police)

The actor in a video clip from the film is seen driving a bike without wearing a helmet.

The video has amassed 33,000 views. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Impressive” whereas another commented, “Helmet hamari safety hai” (helmet is worn for our own safety."

Earlier the Delhi Police issued another advisory ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital. The Delhi Police's post on X read, "Dear Delhiites, don't panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk.” With a filmy twist, the advisory shared an image from the South Indian movie Don No.1 and clarified that there will not be a lockdown in the national capital during the G20 Summit.

The Nagpur police also shared an interesting meme on an advisory concerning cybersecurity on X earlier. The city police department's post on X read, “Jab aap aise passwords rakhte ho na, toh koi bhi fraudster tik nahi sakta” (No fraudster can survive when you have such passwords).

The police department equated different looks of SRK in the film ‘Jawan’ with different passwords.

In response to the post a user wrote, “Respect Nagpur Police,” whereas another commented, “@NagpurPolice shares a cyber safety message and how !”