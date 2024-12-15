Delhi polls: AAP unveils 38 candidates, Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi| Full list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday unveiled the final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.



Former Delhi chief minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi against Sandeep Dikshit, the son of three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit.



Chief minister Atishi will be contesting from Kalkaji. Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai will contest from Greater Kailash and Babarpur respectively. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Hindustan Times )

Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, and Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti are other candidates.

Kejriwal praised the list and stated that the AAP has declared candidates for each of Delhi's 70 Assembly seats. “Our party has a solid group of educated individuals to carry out its vision and strategy for the advancement of Delhiites. The list of projects completed in the past 10 years is lengthy,” he said on X.

The former Delhi chief minister added, “Delhi voters will support those who put in effort rather than those who mistreat them.”

Here's the list of 38 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections:-

Constituency AAP Candidate Burari Sanjeev Jha Badli Ajesh Yadav Rithala Mohinder Goyal Bawana Jai Bhagwan Sultan Pur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari Shakur Basti Satyendra Kumar Jain Ballimaran Imran Hussain Sadar Bazar Som Dutt Tri Nagar Preeti Tomar Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal Kondli Kuldeep Kumar Babarpur Gopal Rai Gokalpur Surendra Kumar Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Hari Nagar Raj Kumari Dhillon Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Uttam Nagar Posh Balyan (Pooja Naresh Balyan) Dwarka Vinay Mishra Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Kasturba Nagar Ramesh Pehalwan Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti RK Puram Pramila Tokas Mehrauli Naresh Yadav Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj Kalkaji Atishi Tughlakabad Sahi Ram Okhla Amanatullah Khan

Eleven candidates were announced by the AAP in the first list, 20 in the second, and one in the third. 17 current lawmakers have been removed from the party's lists thus far.

In the 2020 Delhi elections, the AAP had won 62 out of the 70 seats in the assembly.

Manish Sisodia: "KEJRIWAL IS HOPE, TRUST."

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote on X,"The party has thrown its whole weight into the electoral arena with the announcement of candidates for all 70 Delhi seats. We are reaching out to the public under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, requesting an additional five years to build on the advancements made in water, energy, healthcare, and education. "

"However, the BJP is still perplexed. They lack a vision for the citizens of Delhi, a leader, and any problems. Kejriwal is both the faith and the optimism. Only under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership will Delhi flourish and have a bright future," he added.