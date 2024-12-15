Menu Explore
Delhi polls: AAP unveils 38 candidates, Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi| Full list

ByHT News Desk
Dec 15, 2024 03:41 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its fourth list of 38 candidates for the 2025 Delhi Elections, with Arvind Kejriwal running against Sandeep Dikshit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday unveiled the final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Former Delhi chief minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi against  Sandeep Dikshit, the son of three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Chief minister Atishi will be contesting from Kalkaji. Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai will contest from Greater Kailash and Babarpur respectively.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Hindustan Times )
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Hindustan Times )

Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, and Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti are other candidates.

Also read: AAP leader Naresh Balyan sent to judicial custody till Jan 9 in Delhi

Kejriwal praised the list and stated that the AAP has declared candidates for each of Delhi's 70 Assembly seats. “Our party has a solid group of educated individuals to carry out its vision and strategy for the advancement of Delhiites. The list of projects completed in the past 10 years is lengthy,” he said on X.

The former Delhi chief minister added, “Delhi voters will support those who put in effort rather than those who mistreat them.”

Here's the list of 38 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections:-

 

ConstituencyAAP Candidate
BurariSanjeev Jha
BadliAjesh Yadav
Rithala Mohinder Goyal
BawanaJai Bhagwan
Sultan Pur MajraMukesh Kumar Ahlawat
Nangloi JatRaghuvinder Shokeen
Shalimar BaghBandana Kumari
Shakur BastiSatyendra Kumar Jain
BallimaranImran Hussain
Sadar BazarSom Dutt
Tri NagarPreeti Tomar
WazirpurRajesh Gupta
Model TownAkhilesh Pati Tripathi
Matia MahalShoaib Iqbal
KondliKuldeep Kumar
BabarpurGopal Rai
GokalpurSurendra Kumar
Karol BaghVishesh Ravi
Moti NagarShiv Charan Goel
Rajouri GardenDhanwati Chandela
Hari NagarRaj Kumari Dhillon
Tilak NagarJarnail Singh
VikaspuriMahinder Yadav
Uttam NagarPosh Balyan (Pooja Naresh Balyan)
DwarkaVinay Mishra
Delhi CantonmentVirender Singh Kadian
Rajinder NagarDurgesh Pathak
New DelhiArvind Kejriwal
Kasturba NagarRamesh Pehalwan
Malviya NagarSomnath Bharti
RK PuramPramila Tokas
MehrauliNaresh Yadav
Ambedkar NagarAjay Dutt
Sangam ViharDinesh Mohaniya
Greater KailashSaurabh Bharadwaj
KalkajiAtishi
TughlakabadSahi Ram
OkhlaAmanatullah Khan

Eleven candidates were announced by the AAP in the first list, 20 in the second, and one in the third. 17 current lawmakers have been removed from the party's lists thus far.

Also read: Opposition slams AAP govt as 19 nominations rejected ahead of Ludhiana MC elections

In the 2020 Delhi elections, the AAP had won 62 out of the 70 seats in the assembly.

Manish Sisodia: "KEJRIWAL IS HOPE, TRUST."

 Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote on X,"The party has thrown its whole weight into the electoral arena with the announcement of candidates for all 70 Delhi seats. We are reaching out to the public under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, requesting an additional five years to build on the advancements made in water, energy, healthcare, and education. "

"However, the BJP is still perplexed. They lack a vision for the citizens of Delhi, a leader, and any problems. Kejriwal is both the faith and the optimism. Only under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership will Delhi flourish and have a bright future," he added.

