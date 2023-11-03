Morning brief: Delhi AQI 'severe' for 2nd day; Jaishankar speaks on Israel-Palestine conflict & all the latest news

A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Friday as the air quality in the city dipped into the 'severe' category. At 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 464, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. On Thursday, an air emergency was declared in the National Capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that in light of the rising pollution levels, all government and primary schools in Delhi will remain closed on Friday and Saturday. The Delhi government imposed a ban on non-essential construction activities and on the plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars in Delhi Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. Dig deeper. Visuals from Delhi's India Gate on Friday.(ANI)

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 is a terrorist act but there is also an issue of Palestine which has to have a solution. India in its response to the Israel-Hamas war clarified its balanced stance against terrorism and in favour of the "establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine". PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the terror attack by Hamas and express full solidarity with Israel. Dig deeper.

Case against Kerala TV channel, journalist over blasts’ coverage. Dig deeper.

Karnataka suspends bus services to Maha as Maratha quota agitation intensifies. Dig deeper.

Supreme Court flags ‘serious deficiencies’ in electoral bonds, reserves order. Dig deeper

INDIA constituents joined hands to meet own interests: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dig deeper.

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted for FTX collapse, faces 110 years in prison. Dig deeper.

US condemns brutal attack on Telangana student in Indiana. Dig deeper.

There was a certain pressure building on Shreyas Iyer. A quiet World Cup 2023 campaign which comprised a solitary knock of 53* in the lopsided Pakistan encounter last month, left questions brewing over his place in the playing XI. Yesterday, following his fiery knock against Sri Lanka that helped India register their biggest-ever World Cup win (by margin) by 302 runs, Iyer was asked about the same and his preparation for the next game against South Africa, where fast bowlers would be looking to make the most of this weakness. But the right-handed batter seemed unimpressed at the query in the post-match conference and questioned the reporter saying: “When you say it’s a problem for me, what do you mean?” Dig deeper.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his friends from Bollywood on Thursday night. However, no pictures of stars arriving for the party landed on social media as the paparazzi was not allowed at the venue. However, all hail Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor for offering a tiny glimpse at the party. The sisters took to Instagram to share pictures of their looks for the evening. Kareena looked stunning in a white satin, off shoulder dress. Karisma glimmered in a green dress covered with sequins. Dig deeper.

Katrina Kaif stepped out last night to attend a beauty event in Mumbai and left her fans swooning with her mesmerizing look. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' and her glamorous stills from the film are already doing the rounds on social media. Dig deeper.

