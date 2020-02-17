e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi portfolios allocated, Arvind Kejriwal won’t hold additional charge: Report

Delhi portfolios allocated, Arvind Kejriwal won’t hold additional charge: Report

Kejriwal has retained all the six ministers who served his government in the previous term – his deputy Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Senior Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.
Senior Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as the chief minister of Delhi on Sunday along with six ministers, will not hold any portfolio, according to news agency ANI.

Satyendar Kumar Jain will be in charge of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the department of environment has been allocated to Gopal Rai, it reported.

Jain had held the portfolios of health, industries, power, public works department, home and urban development in the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Gopal Rai, a Kejriwal confidante, was in charge of the rural development department apart from holding the general administration department, irrigation and flood control and labour.

The department of women and child development will be handled by Rajendra Pal Gautam. A lawyer, Gautam was in charge of the social welfare department along with SC & ST, gurudwara elections, water and registrar of cooperative societies in his previous stint.

Kejriwal has retained all the six ministers who served his government in the previous term – his deputy Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.

Manish Sisodia, the force behind the reforms in public schools as the education minister, had also held the crucial portfolios for finance, planning, tourism, land and building, vigilance, services, women and child development along with art, culture and languages.

Imran Hussain had held the triple charge for the departments of environment and forest, food and supply and election.

Kailash Gahlot looked after the departments of transport, revenue, law, justice and legislative affairs, information and technology and administrative reforms.

The Delhi legislative assembly has 70 seats and the Union territory can have a maximum of seven ministers including the chief ministers. According to rules, the council of ministers in Delhi can’t consist of more than 10% of the total number of members in the legislative assembly.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats.

tags
top news
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Who are the 3 mediators appointed by Supreme Court to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Who are the 3 mediators appointed by Supreme Court to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news