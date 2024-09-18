Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh, some residents feared trapped under debris

Some persons are suspected to be trapped under the debris after a portion of a house collapsed in New Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Wednesday. A total of five fire engines rushed to the site, the fire department said. A portion of a house collapsed in New Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Karol Bagh building collapse incident come days after a wall of a dargah collapsed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on September 13 leaving one person dead and two others injured.

At least two of the three people trapped under the debris were later rescued. The incident took place near Billa Dargah, a locality in Delhi.

Following the rescue operation, a man trapped under the debris was taken out. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Last week, a three-storey house in Meerut's Zakir Nagar, claiming 10 lives.

District magistrate Deepak Meena said a process was underway to provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for each deceased from the natural calamity fund and ₹1.20 lakh for the house being completely damaged.

Action is also being taken to provide financial assistance to the affected family for the animals that died in the incident, he said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress expressed deep sorrow over the house collapse and demanded that the government provides proper compensation to the affected family.

The three-storey house collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping 15 people under the debris.

"When the rescue operation started, the relatives gave information about 15 people. Three managed to escape when the building was collapsing," the district magistrate told reporters.

The Samajwadi Party, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "Ten people died after being buried under the rubble when a three-storey building collapsed in Meerut. Very sad! May God give peace to the departed souls. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The government should give proper compensation to the victim families!"

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit too took to X to express sadness over the deaths in the incident.

"We pray for peace to all deceased. We request the state government to provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and arrange for free proper treatment for the people injured in the incident," it said.