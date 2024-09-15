8 people killed in building collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, rescue ops on

At least eight people were killed and four others are trapped after a building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh' Meerut, district administration said on Sunday. Rescue operations underway at Zakir Colony of Meerut, wherein a building collapsed on Saturday.(ANI/X)

Amid continuous rain, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting rescue efforts at the spot.

“According to family members, there were 15 people in the building. Three escaped, and eight of the remaining 12 have been rescued. Sadly, six have died. In total, 11 people have been rescued, with six fatalities, and four are still believed to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing,” said District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

The incident took place around 5:15 pm and emergency services were immediately alerted, it said. The building's owner has been identified as Nafo Alauddin, who operated a dairy from the premises. Following the collapse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to promptly reach the site and accelerate relief efforts.

Floods have impacted 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh leading to 17 deaths, according to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a post on X, the chief minister's office said, “Relief payments of ₹4 lakh each have been given to the families of the deceased. Additionally, compensation has been provided to 30 individuals for the loss of 30 animals. A total of 3,056 houses have been damaged, and relief efforts are ongoing.”

Last week, eight people were killed and 28 were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the building collapse incident.

