Delhi protest aims to secure rights: Vijayan

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Feb 08, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The LDF government has accused the BJP-led Centre of pushing the state into its worst financial crisis by cutting the state's rightful borrowing limit and denying dues under various heads

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Wednesday that the LDF protest in Delhi on Thursday (February 8) against the Centre’s alleged financial neglect and apathy towards the state is aimed at safeguarding the constitutional rights of all states.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)

“The aim of this struggle is not to triumph over anyone, but to secure what we rightfully deserve instead of surrendering. We believe that the entire country will stand with Kerala in support of this protest,” the CM said at a press conference at the Kerala House in Delhi.

While CM Vijayan will lead the protest at the Jantar Mantar at 11 am on Thursday, ministers of the LDF government, MLAs of the ruling dispensation and leaders of LDF partners will take part in the agitation.

The LDF government has accused the BJP-led Centre of pushing the state into its worst financial crisis by cutting the state’s rightful borrowing limit and denying dues under various heads including revenue deficit grants, GST compensation and centrally-sponsored schemes. On February 5, Finance Minister KN Balagopal had claimed in his budget speech that the Centre curtailed around 57,000 crore of the state’s rightful dues in the current fiscal. He also added that the state will have to think of a ‘plan B’ if the Centre’s ‘neglect’ continued.

CM Vijayan said Wednesday that the state had to resort to the protest as it is essential for Kerala’s survival and advancement.

“We urge everyone not to view this through the lens of partisan politics,” he said.

The chief minister went on to explain how the state’s share of taxes from the divisible pool was reduced from the 10th Finance Commisson to the 14th Finance Commission. “Kerala’s progress, achieved at considerable financial expense, is now leading to setbacks in revenue sharing. States with lower per capita income and higher population should receive the consideration they deserve. At the same time, states like Kerala which have successfully implemented population control measures should be protected from disproportionate fall in their share of revenue,” he said.

In his hour-long press conference, the CM cited several examples of how the state was financially discriminated by the Centre.

While Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced support for the protest by Vijayan and his government, the Congress-led UDF in Kerala turned down the CPI(M)’s request to join the protest by stating that the state government cannot lay the entire blame on the Centre for its financial crisis. The Centre’s neglect towards the state is just one of the many factors, the UDF argued.

