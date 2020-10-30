e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi public buses will run with full seating capacity, SOP to be issued in 1-2 days

Delhi public buses will run with full seating capacity, SOP to be issued in 1-2 days

The number of DTC and Cluster buses seat up to 40-45 passengers.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Commuters queue to board DTC buses at Pandit Pant Marg near Central Secretariat in New Delhi.
Commuters queue to board DTC buses at Pandit Pant Marg near Central Secretariat in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow buses to run with full seating capacity, a senior government official said Friday.

The buses are currently running with 20 passengers in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. The development comes amid Delhi witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in last few days. As per the Delhi government’s latest Health bulletin, a total of 5,891 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Baijal, who is the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has also approved resuming inter-state bus service and the process to plan a standard operating procedure (SOP) for it is on and the service is likely to restart from next week, the official said.

The inter-state bus service was stopped after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, resulting in shutting down of all four inter-state bus terminals in the city.

Baijal has approved the proposal of the Transport department for allowing passengers to the full seating capacity of DTC and Cluster buses, the officer said, adding that the SOP for it will be issued in next one-two days. The issue of raising the number of passengers in DTC and Cluster buses was raised in a DDMA meeting on October 23. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had sought permission for full seating without any passenger standing on buses.

The number of DTC and Cluster buses seat up to 40-45 passengers.

Bus stops in the city witnessed long queues as a result of the reduced capacity of passengers allowed in the buses.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in a statement thanked Baijal for approving the proposal.

tags
top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In