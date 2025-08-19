Delhi NCR hit by heavy rain, dust storm; IMD says downpour to continue for an hour

Some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad, were hit by heavy rain accompanied with a dust storm on Tuesday afternoon. Commuters on their way near Noida sector-51 as heavy rain hits the National Capital Region. (HT Photo)

This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at around 1 pm that NCR areas such as Greater Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are likely to witness moderate to intense rainfall during next one hour while parts of Delhi will see light to moderate rainfall during subsequent one hour.

Delhi-NCR woke up to a sunny morning on Tuesday.

The IMD had predicted partly cloudy sky in Delhi-NCR with possibility of very light rain or drizzle by afternoon or evening.

According to the IMD, Delhi and the national capital region, which includes Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, will witness cloudy sky along with likelihood of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm for this entire week till Sunday, August 24.

Mumbai rain

Mumbai continues to be battered by extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well, over three days in a row now. Several parts of the city are submerged in water as workers of the city's civic body continue to unclog drains and pump out water.

In a brief relief, all the schools and colleges in the city are shut on Tuesday, along with all the government and semi-government offices to avoid unnecessary travel. Private offices have also been requested to let employees work from home for the day if permissible. However, all emergency servives are working as usual.

According to the office of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the rain continues to lash the city with an average of more than 150 mm of rainfall recorded from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday.