Heavy rain lashes Delhi, causes waterlogging in parts of city; IMD predicts more showers

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging in several parts of south and southwest Delhi. The downpour brought relief from heat but also triggered traffic disruptions in some areas. A pedestrian uses an umbrella while crossing a street during rainfall in New Delhi on July 22, 2025. (AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain through the day, predicting a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.” Similar weather is expected to continue on Wednesday, July 23, while light showers are likely on Thursday.

Waterlogging was reported from parts of south and southwest Delhi after the fresh downpour, leading to slow-moving traffic and waterlogged streets, commuters said.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, visuals surfaced showing water flowing down the stairs of the Parliament building amid rainfall, even as vehicles passed by in the background.

Visuals from Central Delhi's Rafi Marg and North Avenue showed normal traffic movement amid heavy rain showers.

Delhi airport issues advisory

The Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory at 10:23 AM following IMD's forecast of inclement weather in the national capital.

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in Delhi. However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal,” the advisory stated.

The advisory added that on-ground teams are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for passengers.

Delhi AQI remains in moderate category

Amid monsoon showers in the national capital, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category with an AQI of 103, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as “moderate.”

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius—normal for this time of year—while the maximum is expected to reach around 35 degrees.

Relative humidity stood at 83 per cent at 8:30 am.