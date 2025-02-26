Delhi records season's highest temperature at 32 degrees C, rain possible this week: IMD

Delhi recorded its highest temperature of the season on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, which is with the maximum temperature reaching 32 degrees Celsius, six points higher than the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Representational image: Delhi has recorded the season's highest temperature at 32 degrees on Wednesday(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

February 2024 had a lower maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius while February 2023 matched the current highest temperature at 32 degrees celsius, reported news agency ANI.

Also Read: Delhi records highest min temp this year; air quality remains ‘poor’

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was also 2.9 points above normal at 15.4 degrees celsius. Humidity levels in the city fluctuated throughout the day from 59 to 86 per cent.

The IMD has also predicted scattered light rain on Thursday and Friday, with a thunderstorm on Thursday as well. The weather department stated that winds had slowed down due to a western disturbance over northwest India.

Also Read: Delhi's max temperature to dip soon, Western Disturbance to bring rain: IMD

They also stated that a gradual rise in minimum temperatures in north-west India is to be expected.

Delhi AQI

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘poor category’ with an average AQI (air quality index) of 247, and an AQI of 289 in Anand Vihar, 270 at IT0, 344 at Mundka and 260 at RK Puram, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

Also Read: Mumbai weather: Heatwave conditions today, tomorrow; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

As per the CPCB, the AQI categorises air quality as follows: 0 to 50 is 'good,' 51 to 100 is 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is 'poor,' 301 to 400 is 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is 'severe.'

Till Tuesday, the AQI had been moderate for a week and on Monday, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) had lifted stage 2 of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) which implements measures to reduce pollution in the national capital.