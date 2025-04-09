Delhi records warmest April night in 3 years as temperatures rise across India

Delhi on Wednesday recorded its warmest April night in three years as the minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Temperature has been on the rise in Delhi and other parts of India.(AFP)

Temperature in Delhi and other parts of India has been on the rise with summers now fully here and turning into heatwaves.

"Yesterday, warm night conditions were observed only at Palam. Today, they have been recorded at all five synoptic stations," the IMD said.

While the previous highest minimum temperature was recorded in 2022 when mercury settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius on a day in April, both 2024 and 2023 did not see the minimum temperature touching 25 degrees Celsius in April, according to the weather department.

The IMD had forecast a partly cloudy sky and issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Delhi was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 233.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Temperatures soar across India

A searing heatwave has been sweeping through many states of north, central and western India, with temperatures on Tuesday soaring to a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer.

According to the IMD, a total of 27 stations on Tuesday recorded temperatures equal to or above 43 degrees Celsius in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. At least 19 of them recorded heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

As per the IMD, a heatwave is when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more above normal.

A heatwave is also declared if the actual maximum temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius and a severe heatwave if it reaches 47 degrees Celsius, regardless of the departure from normal.