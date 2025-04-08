Heatwave sizzles Delhi, Pune residents asked to stay in as temperatures soar across India | Weather wrap
The weather department has stated that the rising temperatures in parts of India are likely to abate for a short spell after April 10.
Mercury has been soaring across the country, with heatwave conditions in Northwest India likely to intensify till April 10, and light rainfall expected to grace the region soon after.
The India Meteorological Department stated that heatwave conditions in several parts of the country will temporarily abate after April 10, as rainfall is expected to lower the fiery temperatures.
The weather department has also predicted rainfall to continue in Northeast India till April 12.
Here are the latest updates on weather across the country:
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. The weather agency also predicted a light rainfall on April 11 in the region. "We have issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. On 11th April, there is a probability of light rainfall," IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.
- Heatwave conditions will continue in other parts of Northwest India such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh till April 10, after which rainfall is expected
- Rajasthan is expected to scorch with severe heatwave conditions likely in several pockets of the state till April 9. On Monday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Barmer at 45.6 degrees.
- In Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh heatwave conditions are accompanied by warm night conditions as well till April 10. Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Goa and Kerala as well.
- With Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees celsius on Monday, doctors have warned residents that exposure to such intense heat can lead to mild rashes, muscle cramps due to excessive sweating, and serious issues such as heatstrokes as well.
- On Monday, the IMD sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts—Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, cautioning of hot and humid weather likely to persist till April 10. In all areas under yellow alert, residents are advised to not step outside during the day unless necessary, especially those who are vulnerable such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, should be extremely cautious.
- The IMD has also predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Isolated hailstorms are also likely in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh on April 9 due to a fresh western disturbance.
- In Pune, the IMD has advised residents to not step out from 11 am to 4 pm, after Pune's Lohegaon station recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees celsius, the highest of this season.
- The IMD has also forecasted rainfall in Bengaluru till April 12. Rainfall had inundated several districts in Karnataka in the last week of March before a short dry spell.
- Rain with thunderstorms is also likely in most parts of Odisha over the next three days, according to the IMD, which has issued a yellow alert for several districts in the state. Rayagada, Koraput Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi are expected to receive heavy rainfall.
