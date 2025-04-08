Heatwave sizzles Delhi, Pune residents asked to stay in as temperatures soar across India | Weather wrap

Mercury has been soaring across the country, with heatwave conditions in Northwest India likely to intensify till April 10, and light rainfall expected to grace the region soon after. Scorching heatwave conditions have increased across Northwest India(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department stated that heatwave conditions in several parts of the country will temporarily abate after April 10, as rainfall is expected to lower the fiery temperatures.

The weather department has also predicted rainfall to continue in Northeast India till April 12.

Here are the latest updates on weather across the country: