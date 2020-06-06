Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital booked for ‘violating’ Covid testing protocol

india

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:26 IST

An FIR has been filed against Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for alleged violation of regulations governing management of Covid-19 virus outbreak in the capital, says PTI. The complaint against the hospital was made by the Delhi government, the news agency claimed.

The development comes three days after the Delhi government stopped Ganga Ram from conducting tests to detect coronavirus disease alleging it was flouting the norms set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Earlier today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had warned hospitals in Delhi against refusing beds to Covid-19 patients. He also alleged that some hospitals were looking to fleece desperate patients looking for admission. He said his government will not spare any hospital found guilty in this regard.

On the issue of impact on the city’s testing capacity due to the government banning some labs and hospitals from conducting RT-PCR tests, the chief minister seemed to suggest that the situation was under control.

“Even today 5,300 samples have been tested in Delhi. A total of 42 labs are working for corona testing. Complaints have been received against six of them, after which action has been taken. However, 36 labs are still testing the patients. Apart from these, all governments and many private hospitals have built flu clinics, where corona is being tested,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi have seen a steep rise in the last couple of weeks with the total number of infected in the national capital reaching 26,334 as on Saturday. In an attempt to expand its capacity to deal with the rising numbers, the government had issued an order on Wednesday declaring more city hospitals as dedicated Covid care facilities. Ganga Ram Hospital, too, was asked to reserve 80% of its beds for treating coronavirus patients.

Ganga Ram is not the first hospital to run into trouble in coronavirus handling related matter, on May 31, the Delhi government had issued show cause notices several prominent hospitals in the city including AIIMS, Lok Nayak hospital, RML and Safdarjung hospital to explain the reasons for apparent delay in reporting Covid death cases in violation of the directions issued by the health department of the government of the national capital territory as well as by Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) under the Disaster Management Act.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital--all located in the capital—were also issued memorandums to explain the reasons for delay in reporting death cases and for the alleged violation of the directions issued by the above mentioned authorities.