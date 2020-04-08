e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal

Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal

Delhi Covid-19: Thursday’s meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Committee is expected to take call on the city government’s stand on extending the lockdown

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:10 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, HT Correspondent
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has convened a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on April 9, Thursday, to review the Covid-19 cases and steps taken to stop its spread
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has convened a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on April 9, Thursday, to review the Covid-19 cases and steps taken to stop its spread(Twitter/@LtGovDelhi)
         

The Delhi State Disaster Management Committee headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is meeting on Thursday to review all measures taken, best and worst case scenarios, hospital infrastructure facilities and containment measures to counter the pandemic.

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and General Officer Commanding Delhi Area in attendance, the committee will also deliberate on the city’s stand on extending the 21-day lockdown, and if so, for how long.

This view will be largely communicated by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the chief ministers’ conference via video on April 11.

The 21-day lockdown is due to expire on April 14 if not extended further.

Delhi has reported over 550 coronavirus cases so far, nearly 57 per cent of them linked to the congregation at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat. It is understood that the Delhi Lt-Governor has asked the administration to find out whether all the contacts to the Tablighi Jamaatis who attended the congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin had been traced, quarantined and tested for the coronavirus.

The administration has also been asked to inform the committee whether there were women accompanying the Tablighis had also been traced in order to plug any leakages.

While the final call on lifting of lockdown will be taken by Prime Minister Modi after consultation with chief ministers and medical experts after March 11, the Delhi administration is of the view that there should be a graded response to lifting of the lockdown with the capability of immediately seal any part of a cluster in case of any further positive cases.

The final call will have to balance between the loss of income and jobs for the workers and labourers and their health and safety. Already, a number of these people have picked up private loans to cater to their daily requirements in times of pandemic.

Ahead of the review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the government had identified 20 hotspots in the national capital. Sisodia’s remarks came after some more positive cases were reported in the old city’s Sadar area.

tags
top news
Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news