Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
Delhi schools receive bomb threats, fifth such instance within weeks

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 17, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday. This is the second such incident this week and the fifth in nine days in the national capital.

Security personnel from Bomb Squad leaves after scan the premises at Cambridge School in Shivnivaspuri after an alleged Bomb threat mail was received , in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 13, 2024. (Hindustan Times)
Security personnel from Bomb Squad leaves after scan the premises at Cambridge School in Shivnivaspuri after an alleged Bomb threat mail was received , in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 13, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a bomb threat was received from Crescent Public School in Saraswati Vihar area of northwest Delhi.

The official said that personnel from the fire department, local police, bomb detection team and dog squad conducted a search, but nothing suspicious was found so far, news agency PTI reported.

Some more schools have also received similar threat emails and checks are ongoing, the official added.

However, schools in Delhi-NCR switched to hybrid mode for conducting classes on Tuesday, following the re-imposition of anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under the revised GRAP schedule, classes for students in grades 6-9 and 11 in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must operate in hybrid mode (physical and online) under Stage 4 but students in classes 10 and 12 are required to attend school in person.

Around 20 schools in the capital, including DPS RK Puram, had received threat emails on Monday.

A slew of bomb threats

Email threats to schools in the national capital regarding bombs has become a regular occurrence in recent weeks.

Eight schools, including the same DPS RK Puram, had received a similar email on December 14, in which the sender threatened to carry out an explosion using "bomb vests."

About 30 schools received bomb threats via email a day earlier on December 13. That prompted a multi-agency search of their premises.

At least 44 schools had received similar emails on December 9. The Delhi Police Special Cell had registered an FIR in connection with the threat mail to 44 schools and initiated an investigation.

India News
